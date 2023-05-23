Metro Justice will hold rally in support of making RG&E publicly owned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will hold a rally on Tuesday night to demand that city officials support the implementation study needed to consider replacing RG&E with a public utility.

The group says a publicly-owned utility would lower rates, create good union jobs, and create a transition to clean energy. A legal analysis from the Environmental Advocacy Clinic at the University at Buffalo School of Law will be at the rally.

The rally at Rochester City Hall starts at 5:30 p.m.

More about calls to take over RG&E: