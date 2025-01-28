North Rose-Wolcott schools cancel classes on Tuesday after non-credible threat

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District canceled classes on Tuesday over a threat that Wayne County sheriff’s deputies have determined is not credible.

The district says the elementary school went into lockout around 8:15 a.m., before the school day had started, after school officials became aware of the threat. Buses carrying the elementary students were taken to an off-site location, then taken home or to another location.

The middle and high schools were also put on lockout as a precaution. Deputies are still investigating the threat but determined that the person who made it is likely not affiliated with the district. No students or staff were in danger at any time.

Last fall, several schools in the area got non-credible threats, including Fairport High School, Palmyra-Macedon High School, the Rochester City School District, and the Batavia City School District. It was part of a nationwide trend.