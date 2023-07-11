Ontario County flooding update

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Sunday Ontario County was hit by a severe rain storm resulting in flooding throughout the County, but primarily in the City of Canandaigua and Town of Canandaigua.

The power was restored to the City of Canandaigua Monday evening. About 60 homes had to have their electric meters removed because of damage from the flooding. These residences can reach out to RG&E for information on steps they need to take to get their power restored.

There are currently no permanent road closures within the City of Canandaigua or elsewhere in Ontario County. Residents should expect periodic lane and/or road closures as crews continue to repair this damage as well as clean out ditches, catch basins and culverts.

Motorists are asked to slow down, and give road crews plenty of space to complete their work safely. Residents are urged to avoid the impacted sections of the City of Canandaigua as there will be various crews in the area in the coming days as cleanup and recovery operations continue.

Residents are urged to monitor the City’s website and social media pages for updated information on the removal of debris and waste.

Anyone impacted by the flooding and in need of assistance should call the Ontario County Dispatch non-emergency number at 585-394-4560. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911. Anyone who needs mental health services should call 988.

