Police arrest suspect in two Rochester murders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murders of 18-year-old Shanye Mootry and 28-year-old Jevonte Huff.

Mootry was killed on May 29 inside a car on Holland Street after a party in the park ended when gunshots rang out. Police say Mootry was not the intended victim, but was caught in the crossfire.

Police say they have been piecing together the events of May 29, and identified 18-year-old Navier Stewart as the suspect who killed Mootry. An indictment was unsealed charging Stewart with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Mootry.

Officials explain that at the time the indictment was unsealed, Stewart was already in custody under an indictment for the murder of Jevonte Huff on August 26. Huff was shot in a gas station parking lot on Dewey Avenue during a drive-by shooting. Huff was not the intended target.

Police say Stewart remains in custody and will be in court on December 15. Police explain they cannot comment on any previous arrests Stewart may have had as a teen, prior to the two murders he is indicted for.

