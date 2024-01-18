Two people rescued from house fire on Elsdon Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters rescued two people from a house fire on Elsdon Street on Thursday.

RFD got reports of a fire at the abandoned home on the city’s northwest side around 11 a.m. Firefighters say that, when they got inside, they saw a man was coming down from the second floor. That’s when they learned a woman was also inside.

Everyone was able to make it out safely. Crews have controlled the fire and say the people inside survived because the call came in so soon.

It has been a busy 48-hours for RFD. Crews responded to two house fires and a three-alarm building fire on Wednesday morning and a deadly house fire on Bernard Street that night. They also responded to a fire at Salvatore’s Pizzeria on East Main Street on Thursday morning.