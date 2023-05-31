Rochester Amerks must win Wednesday night’s game or be eliminated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans will have one last chance on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive of making it into the Calder Cup finals.

The Amerks are trailing in the best-of-seven series against the Hershey Bears with one win and three losses in the Eastern Conference finals. If the Amerks lose game five on Wednesday night, they will be eliminated. News10NBC’s sports reporter Mat Mlodzinski will be in Hershey, Pennsylvania to cover the game.

Amerks started the series strong in Hershey, winning their first game 5-1 but falling 0-2 in the second game. After that, the Amerks returned home and lost game three on 2-4 on Saturday, then fell 2-4 again on Monday.

Now, the Amerks are back in Hershey. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the MSG Network and AHLTV and broadcast on the radio at The Fan Rochester.