Rochester man indicted after setting fatal Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester man charged in a fire that killed a 78-year-old woman on Hancock Street back in January has been indicted by a Monroe county grand jury.

Leshawn Scott is charged with second-degree murder, arson, and assault. He’s a twice-convicted felon and sex offender.

Police say a woman living in an apartment in the building got into a domestic dispute with Scott – who did not live in the home.

Police say Scott intentionally set the fire in her apartment before running off. That fire killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon – who was trapped on the third floor.