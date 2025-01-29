Rowley Street near Park Avenue latest area to get hit with car break-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rowley Street between Monroe and Park avenues is the latest area to get hit by a string of car break-ins.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw multiple cars with smashed windows. Neighbors say it happened on Monday night into Tuesday morning. We reached out to the Rochester Police Department, which said it didn’t have any information about the break-ins at the time.

This comes after at least five cars had windows smashed on Monday night at an apartment complex on Manor Parkway off South Avenue. Earlier this month, around 40 car windows were smashed on Oxford Street off East Avenue and several other city neighborhoods. Days after that, several more windows were smashed near Cobbs Hill Park.

In December around Christmas, vandals also smashed car windows in Penfield, a church parking lot in Henrietta, and the Park Avenue area.

