TODAY Show will be at Bills pep rally ahead of AFC Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People across Western New York are getting hyped for the Buffalo Bills’ face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Bills Mafia will cheer on their team on Friday morning with a pep rally at Buffalo City Hall. Our Buffalo-area NBC affiliate is hosting the pep rally and will be on the steps of city hall starting at 6 a.m. The TODAY Show will be there.

Three of the last four Bills’ seasons have ended with a defeat to the Chiefs. The Bills are out to prove that this year is different. The Bills ruined the Chiefs’ undefeated record in the regular season back in November. Once more, quarterback Josh Allen is in the running for the NFL’s most valuable player.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can see our guide to the game here.