Trial in murder of cab driver gets underway; Cab company owner is seeking justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Opening statements have wrapped up in the trial of David Porter, the man accused of murdering local cab driver David Treese III last April.

As the trial unfolds, News10NBC spoke with the owner of the cab company where Treese worked to hear his thoughts on the case.

“It’s really sad that a man had to lose his life because they felt like giving this guy another chance that was a repeat offender,” said Moore.

Treese was brutally beaten, shot multiple times, and left on Bay Street in Rochester where he died. Nine months later, Porter has pleaded not guilty and the jury heard the opening statements on Wednesday.

Moore, who has been in the taxi business for over 20 years and employed Treese for nearly nine years, described Treese as a kind-hearted and giving person. Moore expressed his hopes for the trial’s outcome.

“I hope if the jury sees the film and sees what he really did, they won’t have any pity on him and leave him in there,” Moore stated.

The film Moore is speaking about is a video of the shooting, which Moore said was too gruesome to watch. Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles confirmed the video would be shown to the jury.

“It is one of those things that I don’t want them to dwell on. I don’t think anyone should have to dwell on it, but it is a part of this case they are going to have to watch it and consider it in their deliberations,” Duckles explained.

Porter faces first-degree murder charges. His defense attorney, Michael Schiano, says it’s too soon to tell how this trial will go.

“It’s going to be our position that the defendant in this case was so intoxicated by drugs that he couldn’t form the intent to commit the more serious crime in this case,” Schiano stated.

Moore says Treese was robbed and shot on the job a few years ago and doesn’t believe justice was served then. He is praying this time it will be.

“This guy needs to be in jail and don’t get out. Let him rot in jail,” Moore said.

Treese’s father, when interviewed in July, said he wants justice for his son. News10NBC also spoke with a friend of Treese who says she’s outraged, angry, and disgusted a three-time felon was allowed to be back on the streets.

