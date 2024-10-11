Two local events raise money for breast cancer research and support programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two events in the Rochester area raised money for people battling breast cancer on Thursday night.

The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester held its annual ACTober event at the Memorial Art Gallery. All money raised stays in Rochester supporting BCCR’s services and research funding for breast and gynecological cancer.

Hundreds of attendees enjoyed a night of food, drinks, and a live auction. News10NBC’s own Deanna Dewberry emceed the event.

Since 2003, BCCR has provided $850,000 to researchers in western and upstate New York who are actively working toward improving treatment options. You can still participate in the coalition’s silent auction or donate by clicking here.

Also on Thursday, people came out to Silk O’Loughlin’s Restaurant in Irondequoit for the fourth annual Cocktails for a Cause. Proceeds went to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Rochester. You can donate to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer here.

News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen was a guest bartender, donning a pink tutu. Silk O’Loughlin’s owner Mike McKeon says the cause hits home for his family.

“I have an amazing wife that survived breast cancer and she wants to help every other woman with breast cancer and I think that’s the coolest thing in the world,” he said.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer but, if caught early, it has a 99% survival rate. Doctors recommend that all women over 40 get a mammogram. If you’ve got a family history of breast cancer, you should talk to your doctor about getting screened sooner. Here’s more of our coverage for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: