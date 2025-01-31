University and East avenues latest areas to get hit with car break-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — University Avenue and East Avenue in the city are the latest areas to get hit by a string of car break-ins.

At least 15 cars were damaged overnight on Thursday. The break-ins on University Avenue happened between Culver Road and Atlantic Avenue. The break-ins on East Avenue happened between Culver Road and Probert Street.

Earlier this week, multiple cars had their windows smashed on Rowley Street in the Park Avenue neighborhood and an apartment complex on Manor Parkway off South Avenue at night.

Two weeks before that, around 40 car windows were smashed on Oxford Street off East Avenue and several other city neighborhoods. Several more windows were smashed near Cobbs Hill Park days later.

After the most recent car break-ins, RPD said officers are actively patrolling the University Avenue and East Avenue areas. They’re asking anyone with information or video to call 911. RPD has assigned a detective to investigate the break-ins.

There was also a string of car break-ins in December. Around Christmas, vandals smashed car windows in Penfield, a church parking lot in Henrietta, and the Park Avenue area.

RELATED: