Watch the ‘Today’ show’s piece on fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday marks one year since Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a father of four and a grandfather of three, was killed in an ambush on Bauman Street.
The ‘Today’ show spoke with his wife Lynn Mazurkiewicz and his friends to learn more about Mazurkiewicz commitment to service, personality, and love for his community. The piece aired on Thursday and you can watch it here:
News10NBC helped with the ‘Today show’ piece. News10NBC initially shared this story with the ‘Today’ show when Brett Sobieraski, a retired member of RPD, ran daily marathons through eight states in honor of Mazurkiewicz, affectionately known as “Maz.” The effort raised more than $100,000 for his children and grandchildren.
The network sent a crew to Rochester last month to learn more about Maz’s life and sacrifice. Lynn sat down for an interview with NBC correspondent Harry Smith to talk about losing her husband.
