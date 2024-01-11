Woman injured in New Year’s Day crash dies

Taylor Liberti News10NBC
Scene of crash outside Kodak Center (Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fiery crash on West Ridge Road on New Year’s Day has taken the life of another person.

A woman has died from her injuries, as she was hit while walking in the street during the crash.

This marks the fourth person killed in the crash — including Michael Avery, the man police say intentionally crashed his rental car.

Related: