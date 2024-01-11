Woman injured in New Year’s Day crash dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fiery crash on West Ridge Road on New Year’s Day has taken the life of another person.
A woman has died from her injuries, as she was hit while walking in the street during the crash.
This marks the fourth person killed in the crash — including Michael Avery, the man police say intentionally crashed his rental car.
