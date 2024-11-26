Digging for Answers: Stories we’re following up on
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is actively tracking several stories, each with unanswered questions.
School bus hit by bullets – November 4
One such story involves the East Irondequoit school bus that was reportedly hit by a suspected bullet on Route 104 earlier this month. We reached out to the New York State Police on Tuesday, November 26 for an update. We’re told their investigation is still open.
Read our full story by clicking this link.
Greece home explosion – November 11
Another scene we’re digging for answers for is the house explosion in Greece on November 11. The cause of the explosion remains unclear. While RG&E has stated that its gas lines are not responsible, the Monroe County Fire Bureau has yet to determine a cause.
News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County Fire Bureau for an update on the investigation on Monday, November 25. We haven’t received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.
Our coverage:
- ‘I looked out and just saw flames’: Neighbor recounts harrowing Greece house explosion
- RG&E: Gas line did not cause home explosion in Greece
- What’s next in the investigation into why a Greece home exploded?
- Greece family hospitalized after home explosion
Video of the explosion:
Canal Street fire – November 18
Lastly, a massive fire destroyed a commercial building on Canal Street in Rochester last week, and a firefighter got hurt at the scene. News10NBC’s request for surveillance footage from the area was denied. Investigators continue to search for the cause of the fire.
We spoke with the Rochester Fire Department at the scene, and neighbors later in the week. Hear what they had to say through the video players below.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.