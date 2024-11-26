Digging for Answers: Stories we’re following up on

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is actively tracking several stories, each with unanswered questions.

School bus hit by bullets – November 4

One such story involves the East Irondequoit school bus that was reportedly hit by a suspected bullet on Route 104 earlier this month. We reached out to the New York State Police on Tuesday, November 26 for an update. We’re told their investigation is still open.

Read our full story by clicking this link.

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

Greece home explosion – November 11

Another scene we’re digging for answers for is the house explosion in Greece on November 11. The cause of the explosion remains unclear. While RG&E has stated that its gas lines are not responsible, the Monroe County Fire Bureau has yet to determine a cause.

News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County Fire Bureau for an update on the investigation on Monday, November 25. We haven’t received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

Our coverage:

Video of the explosion:

Canal Street fire – November 18

Lastly, a massive fire destroyed a commercial building on Canal Street in Rochester last week, and a firefighter got hurt at the scene. News10NBC’s request for surveillance footage from the area was denied. Investigators continue to search for the cause of the fire.

We spoke with the Rochester Fire Department at the scene, and neighbors later in the week. Hear what they had to say through the video players below.

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.