LIVE at 11: Fallen Genesee County Sheriff’s sergeant will be laid to rest Saturday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A community in mourning is gathering Saturday to pay respects and lay Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello to rest after he died in the line of duty on Sunday.

He died at Batavia Downs while trying to escort two people out — Michael Elmore and Lindsay Wilcox — who violently resisted arrest, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

Calling hours for the fallen sergeant were held Friday at Genesee Community College as community members, friends, family, and local law enforcement agencies came out in droves.

The same crowd is expected for the sergeant’s funeral service on Saturday — which starts at 11 a.m., also at Genesee Community College.

