Friends and family gather to remember Savannah Streber, killed in 2004 alleged arson

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to call for justice for eight-year-old Savannah Streber, who was killed in an alleged arson in 2004.

At the vigil, Savannah’s family expressed their desire for justice after more than 20 years.

On Friday, the alleged killer will face charges in court, accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the family’s home on Yates Street. Savannah died in her mother’s bed. Police say Kuhn had a “volatile relationship” with her mother.

Savannah’s sisters have urged their friends and family to demand justice for their sister.

