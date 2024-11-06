Rochester police explain delay in cold case arson investigation at suspect’s hearing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A hearing was held Wednesday in the cold case arson that killed 8-year-old Savannah Streber twenty years ago.

Rochester police broke down the lag in its investigation into Streber’s death between 2020 and 2022. The man charged in her death, Timothy Kuhn, was in the court for the hearing.

The defense argues Kuhn was not provided a “constitutional, speedy trial.”

Kuhn was arrested back in February at his home in Florida.

The defense is now working on a written closing. Once that’s submitted, the judge will decide if Kuhn’s constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated.

News10NBC spoke with Savannah’s sister in September.

Savannah's family runs a Facebook page in her memory.

