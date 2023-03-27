Hilton schools in session on Monday after threats against schools deemed not credible

HILTON, N.Y. -The Hilton School District said school will resume on Monday after Email threats on Wednesday and Friday were deemed to not be credible. There will be additional security present, as well as additional internal security measures.

Hilton Central School District released the following statement about recent threats to the school:

Dear Families and Guardians:

I am writing to provide everyone with an update since our community meeting on Friday evening. On Sunday, I held a meeting with the Assistant Superintendents, the Director of Safety and Security, and leadership from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greece Police Department.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office determined that Wednesday and Friday’s email threats continue to have no credibility. This was law enforcement’s position on Friday morning, as well as today. We communicated to law enforcement leaders that a contract has been secured for additional professional security presence outside normal school hours. In addition, other internal security measures have also been added today to secure our schools. Buildings will have one point of entry with our security staff to provide access until evening activities are done at each school. With the additional measures in place today, both law enforcement agencies indicated that the Hilton Central School District has exceeded their expectations for safety and security moving forward. Both agencies stated that if an identical or similar, non-credible threat came through, they would provide additional presence outside schools, but deem it safe to continue

our normal school day. We will work with our law enforcement partners on any future concerns that arise.

Based on the feedback from our staff and community, a meeting was held today with all Principals to solidify plans for staff and students in case there is a need to evacuate in the future. If necessary,

off-site locations have been secured for our schools by our Director of Transportation. We ask that you contact the Safe Schools Helpline immediately via the website Link to Safe Schools Helpline or by calling 1-800-418-6423 EXT. 359 if you see or hear something concerning. This service is available 24/7 for anyone in our community.

We will be in session on Monday.