Hilton schools to reopen Thursday after bomb threats prompt evacuation

HILTON, N.Y. – Students returning to Hilton school Thursday will do so amid a police presence.

The district evacuated students and staff Wednesday morning to an email claiming pipe bombs had been placed in every building.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has deemed the threat not credible.

“At this time, all Hilton Central School District buildings have been swept and deemed safe by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. School will be open for a full day session tomorrow. Although there is no credible threat, we will have law enforcement present at all buildings tomorrow and at arrival and dismissal through the end of the week out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from the school district.

Members of the district’s Trauma, Illness and Grief team will be on hand to talk to students and staff if needed.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.