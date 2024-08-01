‘It definitely triggered something’: Friend of mass shooting victim attends Pathways to Peace barbecue

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a shooting at a community barbecue at Maplewood Park on Sunday where seven people were shot and two were killed, Pathways to Peace held another barbecue Wednesday as part of a series of summer events for the community that started in April.

One neighbor says she was saddened to hear about the shooting, but it’s not going to stop her from coming out to events like these.

“I didn’t have no second thoughts about coming here, because I saw Pathways to Peace on the flyer and when I walked up I saw SNUG and I saw some organization from Teen Empowerment. so I felt so comfortable,” she said.

Many came out to enjoy the free food, free haircuts, and sign up to be a part of a book registry. Organizers with Pathways to Peace say it’s all about meeting the community in their neighborhoods.

“We’ve pretty much had a consistent turnout, every area that we go to. We are always in different areas — Flint and Jefferson, MLK Park, the Hudson Avenue area. We’ll be in Upper Falls next week. The turnout is usually good,” one organizer said.

Master Glover was at the community barbecue event at Maplewood Park during the shooting on Sunday. He lost one of his dear friends.

“It definitely triggered something, like, I haven’t been getting too much sleep. But it definitely did. I sat there and watched someone that I care about die,” Glover said.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson, who represents the 138th District where Wednesday’s barbecue was held, says the senseless violence and killings need to stop and it starts with the community uniting.

“You had no second thoughts about coming here today. No second thoughts. This is my community, we need to be supportive of each other. We need to take the steps to make sure that we stay safe,” Bronson said.

The next Pathways to Peace barbecue will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at the corner of Flint Street and Jefferson Avenue. There will be two more barbecues on August 15 and August 30.

