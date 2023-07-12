Ontario County braces for more flooding

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Just days after some areas of Ontario County were hit by major flooding, county leaders are bracing themselves for another round of heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch starting at 8 a.m. Thursday for Ontario and Wayne counties.

In Ontario County, emergency operations teams are making and going over contingency plans ahead of the storm.

Last Sunday, four inches of rain fell in 45 minutes and caused flooding in some parts of the county, leading to some evacuations, power outages, and flooded basements.

Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt says his team is constantly monitoring the weather forecast so they’re ready. Part of the prep work involves checking on the infrastructure to make sure all that water has somewhere to go. Crews from engineering and public works are removing debris from the waterways and making sure that all culverts are unplugged.

DeBolt says people who live in Ontario County should also be preparing.

“Have a to-go bag. Have a plan in place if you’re displaced unexpectedly. Where are you going to go? I think for all those close to 100 people that were rescued during the height of the storm on Sunday evening, that’s likely an experience they don’t want to go through again,” he said.

