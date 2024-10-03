Tree planted in memory of Phylicia Council, Hillside employee killed in Rochester mass shooting

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — About 40 people came together at Hillside Children’s Center’s group home in Henrietta on Wednesday to plant a tree in Phylicia Council’s honor.

Council was one of two women killed in the mass shooting at Maplewood Park in Rochester in July. She worked for Hillside for five years.

“Phylicia was a very special person, she was a very special employee, she was a very special friend to many of us,” said Maria Cristalli, President and CEO of Hillside Family of Agencies. “She was a very special mother, a very special daughter, a very special sister, and we wanted to honor her in a way that would be lasting.”

The tree planted in Council’s memory is a Japanese Lilac, which will bloom each year around the anniversary of her death.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.