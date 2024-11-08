Woman accused of killing sister faces murder and tampering charges; bail set at $250,000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Charges have been filed and bail has been set for Jamie Busch, the woman accused of murdering her sister and dumping her body in the Genesee River near Rush.

Penny Busch, 62, was found in the river after she was reported missing. Deputies say she was last seen at her house in Honeoye Falls on October 6. Deputies did a welfare check at the house on October 11, and no one answered the door.

Her body was found on October 14, and law enforcement began their search for a suspect.

Court paperwork (available below) claims Jamie took Penny’s three cell phones and dumped them in the garbage can outside the Dunkin Donuts in the village. She then allegedly dumped Penny’s body in the Genesee River.

Friday, November 8, Jamie appeared before a judge.

The former Honeoye Falls Middle School employee is facing one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say the murder has divided the family, and the court considers Busch a flight risk.

“So in any case, like this, I believe that a defendant is a flight risk. It’s a big charge. There are big consequences,” said Assistant District Attorney, Jessica Wagner. “And this particular case, Miss Bush doesn’t have any family in the area. She doesn’t have any ties. It’s my understanding she’s no longer working with the school district. So those are all reasons why she wouldn’t stay in this area. Why she could flee.”

Bail has been set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond by Justice Stephen Miller. Busch is set to reappear in court on January 16, 2025. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has yet to discuss a motive behind the murder.

