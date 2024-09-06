Back-to-school week closes out with Our Lady of Mercy welcoming students

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is the final day of back-to-school week in the region. While most public schools have already started their first day, Our Lady of Mercy welcomed its high school students back on Friday morning.

A welcome wagon with balloons, music, and cheering from faculty members greeted the students. The seniors are celebrating the first day of their final year with a sunrise tailgate in the back parking lot. After that, there will be a gathering at the auditorium with a prayer service before classes start.

Mercy president and CEO Christina Lacagnina said that, for the first time in years, they’ll welcome international students from Dubai, China, and Russia.

“We want to make sure that we are, for all of our new students, preparing them and letting them ease into the community,” she said.

Students in grades six through nine started on Thursday. Mercy principal Sherylanne Diodato said she’s excited to see the last of the students return on Friday.

“This is a wonderful celebration day for our teachers, our students, our families, so we’re excited for today,” she said,

She explained that the faith-based school is part of a ministry of the Sisters of Mercy, which has 54 other schools across the world. The campus has a statue of Catherine McAuley, who founded the Sisters of Mercy in Dublin, Ireland in the 1800s, at a time when women couldn’t lead schools unless they had a religious order.

