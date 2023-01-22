BREAKING: Shots fired on East Avenue killed a 25-year-old Saturday night

UPDATE: Police say a 25-year-old was shot to death last night on East Avenue.

Rochester Police responded when they heard gunshots on the corner of East Avenue and North Union Street. They say they ran towards the gunfire and found a 25-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to URMC and died from his injuries.

This is officially the second homicide of 2023.

Officials say it seems there was an argument between the victim and suspect, resulting in the gunfire. There are no suspects at this time though the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information, please call 911.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting.

This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street.

A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running.

A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she and other patrons of a nearby bar were rushed out and were told someone had been shot in the street.

BREAKING: Major police presence in downtown Rochester. East & Union is blocked. East & Alexander is blocked. Looks like bars may be closed @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/KOnmrKsdPT — Raven Tiara Brown (@WHEC_RBrown) January 22, 2023

In June 2022, Yasier Clark, 24, was shot and killed near East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Anthony Grimes, 17 at the time, was charged.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.