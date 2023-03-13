City responds to Armory owner’s claim of being “unreasonable”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A day after the owner of the Main Street Armory accused the city of being “unreasonable,” the city gave its side of the story.

Sunday, the City of Rochester responded to the Main Street Armory’s statement about the deadly stampede there last Sunday, which killed three people and injured several others.

News10NBC reached out to the city on Saturday. We asked for them to respond to the claim they unreasonably denied the Armory owner Scott Donaldson and his legal team’s request to reschedule a meeting between the city and Donaldson.

The city said they first requested a meeting with Donaldson for Monday, March 6. When Donaldson asked for the meeting to be moved to Wednesday, March 8, the city agreed.

But, when Donaldson’s attorney contacted the City on Tuesday March 7, asking to reschedule it for the second time, the city said no.

The city told News10NBC that it has “a responsibility to those who lost their lives or were injured to move forward expeditiously.”

“Given the seriousness and urgency of the matter, the city felt it could not postpone the Wednesday meeting date and time that Mr. Donaldson had previously asked for and agreed to, and is otherwise unable to accommodate additional delays.”

