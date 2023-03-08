Rochester Police, City to give update on fatal concert investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An update on the investigation into Sunday’s tragedy at the Main Street Armory is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith and Patrick Beath from Corporation Counsel will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. News10NBC will livestream that here.

Two women died of their injuries after a crowd surge during the Glorilla concert.

News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.