Decision to come on which court to place case of Clyde-Savannah students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Wayne County judge is expected to decide which court to place the case of three Clyde-Savannah High School students accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Four teens from the school’s football team — ranging in ages 14 to 17 — are accused of sexually assaulting the teen in October in a school locker room.

If the teens are tried in Youth Part, the public would have access to details of the case. If the case is tried in Family Court, all details would be private, and the defendants records are sealed. The student accused of sexual assault will automatically be tried in Family Court.

News10NBC expects to learn about the judges decision about the other three later Wednesday, and will continue to update this story.

