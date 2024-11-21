Do the Right Thing: Leigha honored for performing CPR while working at Subway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards may be a familiar face to some. Leigha Walker, a Holley High School graduate, was honored for performing potentially life-saving CPR on a man after his car crashed into a building.

The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds. Leigha was working at Subway Restaurant in Brockport in June when she heard a loud noise outside.

The then-high school senior found a driver injured in the crash. Leigh, who learned CPR in school during a sports safety class, jumped into action and started performing chest compressions. She spoke to News10NBC about the experience.

“Before I addressed it, I noticed the man had a faint breath,” she said at the Do the Right Thing ceremony.

After the driver, who had a heart attack, was taken to the hospital, Leigha went right back to work. She later learned the man she helped, Jack Brennan, was someone she knew from her time playing softball.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

