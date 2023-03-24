Hilton schools are on lockout or delayed due to another bomb threat

HILTON, N.Y. — Hilton CSD schools are either on lockout or delayed on Friday after another email threat, similar to the one on Wednesday, was sent to local news stations.

The Hilton Central School District says the email threat came from the same IP address. The Merton Williams Middle School and Hilton High School are on lockout. Students at Northwood Elementary School and Village Elementary School are being held on buses. Quest Elementary School is on a two-hour delay.

Here is the message that went to parents:

We have received word that the same threat from Wednesday was resubmitted to local news stations again this morning, from the same IP address as Wednesday’s threat. At this time, Monroe County Sheriffs are determining the credibility of the threat. In an abundance of caution and to allow for planning, all Northwood and Village students will be held on their busses in the building bus loops. Quest will be on a two hour delay. Both Merton Williams and the High School are on lockout. We will be in touch with next

steps.

To clarify, the email isn’t exactly the same but it makes similar threats. The email went to News10NBC.

I can tell you it’s not the exact same email but it is very similar and makes similar threats. It also appears to come from the same email address as the first threat but as we know, email addresses can be spoofed very easily. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/mFdvaUQh4S — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) March 24, 2023

On Wednesday morning, all schools in the district were evacuated on Wednesday after the bomb threat went to local news outlets around 8:30 a.m. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office determined that there were no bombs after searching with dogs and are trying to identify the sender.

The threat claimed that pipe bombs were placed in all Hilton schools, the district office, and the superintendent’s house. The motive, according to the threat, was a book that some parents want to ban from the Hilton school libraries. The email came from a “mail.ru” address, which is one of the largest email providers in Russia.

RELATED: