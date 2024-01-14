Kodak Center crash victims to be remembered with vigil Sunday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil for the victims of the deadly New Year’s Day crash will take place Sunday night outside the Kodak Center. Friends and families will gather outside the Kodak Center at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Two people, Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr, were killed when a sports utility vehicle filled with gas cans crashed into their Uber. Dawn Revette, who was walking outside the venue and was struck, died earlier this week.