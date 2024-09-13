Man charged with murder of family of four in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a family of four in Irondequoit.

Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, has been in the Monroe County Jail since Saturday, Sept. 7, according to jail records. Irondequoit Police announced the arrest on Friday morning.

Police have been investigating ever since first responders found the bodies of two children and their parents in the basement of a home on Knapp Avenue. Firefighters went to the home on Saturday, Aug. 31 after it caught on fire.

Irondequoit Police say Soriano enter Puerto Rico illegally and got a fake New York State ID, which allowed him to travel to mainland United States. Police say he is also wanted for a 2019 murder in the Dominican Republic.

Police say they’re releasing little information at this time because they’re trying to find other people responsible for the murders. Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at 585-336-6000. Callers can remain anonymous.

At a press conference, Chief Scott Peters said the family was targeted. He didn’t specify how they were killed.

“This was a horrific scene. In almost 32 years of doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Police have identified the children as 4-year-old Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno and 2-year-old Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno. They identified the parents as 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo and 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago. The funeral was on Sunday.

