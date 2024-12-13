‘I can just move on and never think of him again’; Man sentenced for domestic violence machete attack

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Lampman, the man who attacked and tried to kill his girlfriend with a machete, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday.

Tina Schreib, who survived the attack, was in the courtroom. Schreib put her story on the record, then a Monroe County Court judge sentenced Lampman.

Schreib came to court with a big support system. When Lampman attacked her back in April, Schreib lost half of her left arm and her brain was exposed. The attack happened when she was packing her bags to leave Lampman.

Schreib told the court that she will never forget the pain of recovery and still hallucinates that someone is after her. She spoke to News10NBC outside of the courtroom.

“It’s kind of relieving at this point. It’s kind of like, I don’t have to think about this anymore or think about coming here anymore and I can just move on and never think of him again,” Schreib said.

Lampman pled guilty to assault in October. If Lampman serves all 20 years, he’ll be 74 when he gets out.

