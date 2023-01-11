New video of shooting at Franklin High shows what really happened

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A parent says this video shows what really happened in the shooting outside Franklin High school. It shows where the shooter came from and when he started shooting. The extended video from a different security camera at Franklin.



The video shows the 16-year-old who would soon be the target. He appears to look over his right shoulder, as if the threat was coming in the direction of Hudson Avenue. RPD says the conflict started on Hudson Avenue two blocks away from the school.

Instead, a car comes from the opposite direction on Norton Street and stops in front of the school. The shooter jumps out and starts running towards the 16-year-old. The shooter chases, and appears to shoot, at the 16-year-old who is running for his life towards the front doors of the school.

The teenager crashes into the front door of the school where two girls were waiting to get inside. The shooter fires at least once and then it appears as if the gun jammed. The shooter turns and eventually runs back to the car. The students scramble into the building.

The video was provided by a parent of children in city schools who asked not to be identified.



Brean: “Have you worried about a situation like this?”

School parent: “With the violence that goes on in the streets, it’s a lot of the teenagers, so of course at all the high schools. We need these officers back in schools. I get that the officers’ and students’ relationships haven’t been the best over the years. We could work on that.”



At drop off this morning at Franklin, Maria Thomas said she and her daughter are nervous.



“The city is going crazy so she’s scared, but she wants to learn, so she doesn’t want to skip school,” Thomas said.

Security at Franklin is unarmed. Their union chief is Dan DiClemente and they would like police back inside schools.

“But that seems like beating a dead horse more or less,” he said. “The school board is not for restoring them and even if they did, I’m not sure they could staff them with the shortage of police officers.”

The money for RPD in schools was cut in 2020. The school district and board agreed to put police at five high schools at drop and pick up.

Cynthia Elliott, the president of the school board, said they don’t want police in school.