New York State may use cash to pay for part of new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State may use cash to pay for part of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Buffalo News reported that, because of rising interest rates, the state is most likely to pay for about 30% of its commitment using cash, rather than issuing long-term debt.

New York State approved the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium on March 28, which will ensure that the Bills stay in western New York for at least the next 30 years. $600 million in funding will come from the state, including $418 million in payments from the Seneca Nation. $250 million is coming from Erie County taxpayers. The NFL and the Bills franchise agreed to pay the remaining amount, $550 million.

The Bills organization hopes to start work on the stadium by early April. The governor appointed Bob Duffy, Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO, to chair Erie County Stadium Corporation that oversees the stadium.

The stadium is still set to be completed by fall of 2026 on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

