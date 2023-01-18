Pulitzer Prize winning artist creates Damar Hamlin mural in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mural of Bills safety Damar Hamlin is on display in Buffalo. The larger-than-life mural was created by a Pulitzer Prize winning artist.

The mural shows Hamlin making a heart sign with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. Artist Adam Zyglis, the staff cartoonist for the Buffalo News, says the mural represents people from all over the country coming together to support Hamlin and the city of Buffalo.

“I got caught up as everyone did in the moment with this incredible story of Hamlin and his recovery,” Zyglis said. “It became sort of this moment for the country of unity, it was just incredible. After he just made his full recovery and back to Buffalo, I was just inspired to capture this, piece of Buffalo unity and the national unity.”

The mural is in Larkin Square, an outdoor event venue in downtown Buffalo.

More Damar Hamlin coverage: