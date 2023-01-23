RG&E is holding public meetings for people who have experienced billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re one of the thousands of people who have run into issues with RG&E or NYSEG, NYS regulators want to hear from you.
They will be in Rochester on Tuesday, February 7 from 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers.
They will be in Binghamton on Wednesday, February 8 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. or 6-8:00 p.m. at the Binghamton State Office Building, First Floor Conference Room. They will be in Somers on February 1 from 1-3 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Hills Society.
