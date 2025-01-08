Ronald McDonald House raises nearly $38K through round-up challenge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester announced that it has raised nearly $38,000 through its round-up challenge in December.
More than 84,000 people chose to round up their change at local McDonalds locations. The money goes to supporting the house on Westmoreland Drive, which provides for families as their children receive medical care in Rochester. The house is just blocks away from Golisano Children’s Hospital.
You can still round up change at McDonalds or donate to the Ronald McDonald House here. During the annual BEE A Hero Day fundraiser in September, the community raised over $68,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.
