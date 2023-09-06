Students at RCSD and Hilton return; See our coverage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the return of school for students in the Rochester City School District. Students are also returning in Hilton, Brighton, Brockport, East Irondequoit, and other local districts. You can see a full list here.

News10NBC TODAY is live from RCSD and Hilton as the districts prepare to welcome students.

RCSD Chief of Schools LaJuan White, who spoke at the Nathaniel Hawthorne School on Scio Street, says the return of students is months in the planning. She is looking forward to greeting new and returning students and seeing them make friends.

“I’ve been in this field now for almost 30 years and there’s nothing like the first day of school,” White said.

Melissa Perkowski, the assistant principal at Northwood Elementary School in Hilton, said she’s looking forward to building relationships with students and their families. She said teachers often come in during the summer to prepare classroom lessons and she plans to visit classroom today.

Kimberly Harris-Pappin, the principal at Montessori Academy, said “be” is the theme for the new school year: be kind, be focused, be considerate. She is excited to create a welcoming environment for parents and making parents part of the school’s community.