Ukrainian Fashion Show on Sunday will benefit humanitarian efforts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ukrainian Fashion Show to support humanitarian efforts for the War in Ukraine will be held at the George Eastman Museum on Sunday, June 11.
The non-profit Ukrainian National Women’s League of America is organizing the show. The funds will help to purchase medical equipment in the U.S. to send to hospitals for war survivors, many of them children, in Ukraine.
The show features acclaimed Ukranian designers including Oksana Karavanska, Yuliya Magdych, Valentin Skorsak, and Masha Archer. It also includes a museum tour, raffles, professional photo opportunities, and
designer clothing for purchase
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost between $100-200 and you can purchase them here.
