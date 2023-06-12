Ukrainian Fashion Show raises money for humanitarian efforts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fashion show to benefit survivors of the War in Ukraine was held on Sunday night at the George Eastman Museum.

It was put on by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of Rochester. The Ukrainian Fashion Show featured the work of many famous Ukrainian designers. There was also a raffle, entertainment, and professional photo opportunities.

“We are raising money for Ukrainian hospitals. We will be purchasing medical equipment here in the United States and we will be sending it directly to Ukrainian hospitals to help survivors of the war,” said Tatyana Tymkiv, president of the Rochester Ukrainian Women’s League of America.

All proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid efforts.

