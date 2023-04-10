RFD: Fire at vacant house on Burbank Street was an arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire at a vacant house on Burbank Street off Remington Street on Monday morning was intentionally set, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. and saw heavy flames on the upper part of the one-and-a-half-story house. RFD says the house was damaged from previous fires, including on March 14 when a firefighter called in a mayday for low oxygen.

Firefighters battled the flames from the outside because of the previous damage. It took an hour to control and the house is a total loss. No one was injured.

This is the latest vacant home in Rochester to catch on fire. RFD also declared a fire at a vacant home on Saturday as arson. That fire damaged two vacant homes on Kosciusko Street.

Crews also battled a fire at a vacant home on Remington Street on April 1. Before that, crews battled a fire at a vacant home on March 26 on North Street that took 40 minutes to get under control because of a broken hydrant and boards on the house.

The same day as the mayday call came in for the Burbank Street fire, a firefighter was injured after a slip-and-fall while battling flames at a warehouse on Otis Street. The 52,000-square-foot warehouse stored wooden pallets and had 15 code violations, including an inoperable fire alarm and sprinkler systems. The RFD Arson Task Force is investigating that fire.