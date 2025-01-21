Woman due to be sentenced for assault in death of Genesee County sergeant
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A woman is due to be sentenced on Tuesday morning after she pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the death of a Genesee County sergeant.
Batavia Police say Lyndsey Jean Wilcox hit Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, before he died. It happened while Sgt. Sanfratello was trying to arrest her at Batavia Downs casino back in March.
Police say that Sgt. Sanfratello escorted Wilcox along with Michael Elmore — who has already been sentenced — out of the casino for causing trouble. Officers say both came back and Elmore used a metal chain to beat Sgt. Sanfratello on his head. Sanfratello became unresponsive and died at the scene.
Elmore is serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter and obstructing governmental administration.
