Three-time felon David Porter found guilty on all counts in murder of Rochester cab driver David Treese III

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Porter, the man accused of killing a cab driver in Rochester in April 2024, has been found guilty on all counts.

The verdict came down on Monday afternoon and Porter will be sentenced on February 14.

Police say that Porter, a three-time felon, got into a cab last April and violently attacked the driver, David Treese III. Porter is accused of repeatedly pistol-whipping Treese before shooting him. Treese ended up dying on the sidewalk on Bay Street after the shooting.

Last year, News10NBC spoke with a friend of Treese, who said in part:

“What he did was absolutely disgusting and beyond what you would ever need to do to a person,” the friend said, not wanting to be identified on camera during this emotional interview. “He was just taken in such a wrong way — it’s hard, it’s very hard.”

Teese’s friend described him as quiet, kind, and a private person.

We also spoke with Treese’s dad, who says he wants nothing but justice for his son. When asked about justice, he said, “That the man goes to prison so that he cannot do this to somebody else.”

