Local faith leaders demand accountability, systemic changes after inmate dies after beating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The FBI has joined the New York State Attorney General’s criminal investigation into the death of Robert Brooks, who passed away at Marcy Correctional Facility. As the investigation unfolds, local faith leaders are demanding systemic changes in the state’s prison system.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with community leaders who are calling for accountability. Dr. Dwight Fowler of the United Christian Leadership Ministry described the actions of the correction officers as “barbaric” and “heinous,” based on body-worn camera footage. He emphasized the need to replace unsuitable officers with those who are fit for the job.

Faith leaders are urging the governor and state lawmakers to ensure correction officers have their body cameras on and activated during all interactions with inmates. Senator Jeremy Cooney of Rochester attended Brooks’ funeral and highlighted the need for cultural change within correctional facilities.

He stated, “It’s more than just BWC, it’s about changing the culture within our corrections facilities.”

Senator Patrick Gallivan, the ranking member of the Crime Victims, Crime, and Correction Committee, expressed his outrage, calling the incident “reprehensible” and stating it should “turn the stomach of any human being that has any amount of decency in them.”

Both Senators Cooney and Gallivan believe it’s crucial to allow the ongoing investigations to conclude before deciding on the necessity of legislative hearings. They stress the importance of properly staffing, training, and supervising correction officers, as well as equipping them with appropriate policies.

