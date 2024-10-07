Two brothers indicted for quadruple murder of Irondequoit family found stabbed to death in August

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The two suspects in the quadruple murder of a family in Irondequoit have been indicted by a Monroe County grand jury.

Julio Soriano and his brother, Louis Francisco Soriano, are both facing a bunch of charges including first degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and arson.

Julio is already in the Monroe County Jail. News10NBC just checked with the Irondequoit Police Chief – Louis is still on the run. Investigators have been looking for him in Puerto Rico.

Both men are accused of killing Fraime Ubaldo, Marangely Moreno Santiago, and their two kids, Sebastian and Evangeline. They were found stabbed to death back in August in their basement on Knapp Avenue home that was set on fire.

