Teen charged in connection to deadly stolen car crash leaves court using walker
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is getting a first look at one of the teens charged in connection to the deadly crash that killed 92-year-old Thomas Chase.
Theophilus Parks, 19, was seen leaving court Thursday using a walker. Police say he was in the front seat of the stolen KIA when it slammed into Chase’s car one week ago. Prosecutors charged him with possession of stolen property.
Police say Park’s 17-year-old brother, Theodice, was driving the car. He’s charged with second degree murder.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.