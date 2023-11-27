Scholar Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katherine Wojtas
Alpine skiing might not be the first sport that comes to mind if one wants to try his or her hand at something new. However, for Webster Thomas junior Katherine Wojtas, it has worked out. “My dad is friends with the coach from Schroeder and he knew that I enjoyed skiing a lot so he […]
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Richardson
“Sometimes I run cross-country and track in the off seasons, but field hockey has always been my main sport,” said Pittsford Mendon senior, Brenna Richardson. And Pittsford Mendon senior Brenna Richardson is pretty good at it, too. She’s been on varsity the last three years, and maybe she’ll play club in college. “I don’t know, […]
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emily Ferguson
Imagine loving a sport so much that you design your own parking spot after it. That’s just what Aquinas Senior Emily Ferguson did. “My whole personality is kind of golf. Easy, it was better than thinking of something that just went on Pinterest and looked up golf ideas for parking spots<” Ferguson said. And she’s […]
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Justin Ramos
Edison Tech Junior Justin Ramos has taken a liking to Volleyball. “My friend, he played and it was interesting watching him play, so I thought I would try it I tried it,” Ramos said. “My junior year it seemed pretty fun, came back my senior year and I’ve gotten pretty good at it so it’s […]
Scholar Athlete: Ronald Dietz
Eastridge football player Ronald Dietz is a Lancer on the field, but he’s an Eagle at heart.
Scholar Athlete of the week: Allie Good
Allie Good has had a productive almost-four years at Geneva High School. The senior plays three sports (soccer, basketball, Lacrosse) and maintains a 95.2 GPA. “I’ve always kind of excelled in school,” said Good. “I’ve always gotten really good grades.” It hasn’t been an easy ride, however. In the winter of 2022, she came down […]