Deputies still searching for answers in murder at Henrietta restaurant a year ago

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old mother of two inside a Henrietta restaurant a year ago.

Alyssa Taylor-Curry was killed at a private event at Trio Restaurant along Winton Place on Dec. 17, 2023. Investigators say she was leaving the event when gunfire broke out and they don’t believe she was the intended target. Deputies say there were between 300 to 350 people at the party.

Taylor-Curry’s brother spoke to News10NBC, describing her as someone who always lifted up others. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 585-423-9300 or call 911.

Back in January, the sheriff’s office released photos from inside Trio. Investigators believe these people may have information about what took place inside the restaurant: